Saturday's Area Events

PCL
6:05 p.m.: Salt Lake at Omaha (at Werner Park)
Legion baseball Class A championship
1 p.m.: C&H Construction (Omaha Burke) at Roof Tech (Millard West)
HORSE RACING SIMULCAST
Horsemen’s Park: 11 a.m. Meadowlands (harness); 11:45 Gulfstream; 11:50 Monmouth; 11:55 Parx; Noon Saratoga, Woodbine; 12:10 p.m. Finger Lakes, Laurel; 12:15 Delaware; 12:20 Belterra; 12:40 Thistle; 12:45 Canterbury; 12:50 Ellis; 1 Mountaineer, Prairie Meadows; 1:20 Arlington; 2 Arapahoe; 3:15 Louisiana, Santa Rosa; 4 Del Mar; 5 Northfield (harness), Penn; 5:05 Indiana; 5:50 Evangeline; 6 Charles Town; 6:30 Columbus, Mohawk (harness)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.