COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Nebraska at Purdue
1 p.m.: Butler (Kansas) at Iowa Western (at Titan Stadium)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.: Mount Marty at College of St. Mary
7 p.m.: Bellevue at Waldorf
7:30 p.m.: Penn State at Nebraska (at Devaney Center)
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
3 p.m.: Waldorf vs. Bellevue (at Bryan Stadium)
7 p.m.: Butler at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium), Oral Roberts at UNO (at Caniglia Field)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Mount Marty, Waldorf vs. Bellevue (at Bryan Stadium)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Haskell at Bellevue
