COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Nebraska at Purdue

1 p.m.: Butler (Kansas) at Iowa Western (at Titan Stadium)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.: Mount Marty at College of St. Mary

7 p.m.: Bellevue at Waldorf

7:30 p.m.: Penn State at Nebraska (at Devaney Center)

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

3 p.m.: Waldorf vs. Bellevue (at Bryan Stadium)

7 p.m.: Butler at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium), Oral Roberts at UNO (at Caniglia Field)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

1 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Mount Marty, Waldorf vs. Bellevue (at Bryan Stadium)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Haskell at Bellevue

