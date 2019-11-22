COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Maryland

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Calumet (at La Crosse, Wisconsin)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Midland at College of St. Mary

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.: Lincoln College at Bellevue (at Bellevue West High School). 4 p.m.: UNO vs. South Dakota (at Denver). 7 p.m.: Lincoln Christian at College of St. Mary

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:07 p.m.: Miami at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Muskegon at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription