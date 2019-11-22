COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Maryland
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Calumet (at La Crosse, Wisconsin)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: Midland at College of St. Mary
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.: Lincoln College at Bellevue (at Bellevue West High School). 4 p.m.: UNO vs. South Dakota (at Denver). 7 p.m.: Lincoln Christian at College of St. Mary
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:07 p.m.: Miami at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Muskegon at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)
