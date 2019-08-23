Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Saturday's Area Events

  • Updated
  • 0

PCL

6:35 p.m.: Omaha at Memphis

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.: Bellevue vs. Eastern Oregon (at Hastings). 1 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Sterling. 3 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Tabor. 6 p.m.: Nebraska Red-White scrimmage (at Devaney Center)

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

1 p.m.: Illinois Chicago at Creighton (exhibition at Morrison Stadium). 7:30 p.m.: UCLA at UNO (exhibition at Caniglia Field), Bellevue at Benedictine

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Noon: Briar Cliff vs. Bellevue (at Bryan Stadium)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

8 a.m.: Bellevue East Chieftain Invitational at Lied. 9 a.m.: Omaha Gross Invitational. 10 a.m.: Wahoo Neumann triangular (with Centennial, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan), Omaha Bryan Invitational, Freeman Invitational at Bair, Aurora Invitational, Columbus at Omaha Skutt (DH). 12:30 p.m.: Logan View/S-S at Fort Calhoun.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

World Herald Contests