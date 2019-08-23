Saturday's Area Events

PCL
6:35 p.m.: Omaha at Memphis
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.: Bellevue vs. Eastern Oregon (at Hastings). 1 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Sterling. 3 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Tabor. 6 p.m.: Nebraska Red-White scrimmage (at Devaney Center)
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m.: Illinois Chicago at Creighton (exhibition at Morrison Stadium). 7:30 p.m.: UCLA at UNO (exhibition at Caniglia Field), Bellevue at Benedictine
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Noon: Briar Cliff vs. Bellevue (at Bryan Stadium)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
8 a.m.: Bellevue East Chieftain Invitational at Lied. 9 a.m.: Omaha Gross Invitational. 10 a.m.: Wahoo Neumann triangular (with Centennial, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan), Omaha Bryan Invitational, Freeman Invitational at Bair, Aurora Invitational, Columbus at Omaha Skutt (DH). 12:30 p.m.: Logan View/S-S at Fort Calhoun.
