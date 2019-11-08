COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: Iowa Western at Highland
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.: Creighton at Georgetown. 7 p.m.: Nebraska at Iowa
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: Southern Utah at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena).
7 p.m.: Avila at Bellevue
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:07 p.m.: Wisconsin at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Cottey
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
10 a.m.: UNO at Sioux Falls. 2 p.m.: Nebraska at Kansas
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m.: Nebraska state finals (at Devaney Center)
