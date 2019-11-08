COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: Iowa Western at Highland

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.: Creighton at Georgetown. 7 p.m.: Nebraska at Iowa

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: Southern Utah at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena).

7 p.m.: Avila at Bellevue

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:07 p.m.: Wisconsin at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Cottey

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING

10 a.m.: UNO at Sioux Falls. 2 p.m.: Nebraska at Kansas

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m.: Nebraska state finals (at Devaney Center)

