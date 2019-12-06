NCAA VOLLEYBALL SECOND ROUND

7 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Missouri (at Devaney Center).

8 p.m.: Creighton vs. Minnesota (at Minneapolis)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Creighton (at CHI Health Center). 

5 p.m.: Bellevue at Dakota State

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: UNO at Eastern Illinois. 

2 p.m.: Jamestown at College of St. Mary. 

3 p.m.: Bellevue at Dakota State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:07 p.m.: Minnesota Duluth at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Sioux Falls at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)

COLLEGE WRESTLING

11 a.m.: Nebraska at Cliff Keen Invitational (at Las Vegas)

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: Millard South vs. Gretna (at Omaha Central). 

11:45 a.m.: Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Bryan (at Omaha Central). 

12:45 p.m.: Grand Island vs. Lincoln High (at Millard North). 

1 p.m.: Bellevue East vs. Papillion-La Vista (at Lincoln North Star), Fremont at Lincoln Northeast. 

1:30 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Omaha Central. 

2:45 p.m.: Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside (at Lincoln Northeast), Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast, Kearney at Lincoln North Star. 

3 p.m.: at Lincoln East. 

3:15 p.m.: Omaha South/Omaha Benson winner vs. Omaha North (at Omaha Central). 

3:45 p.m.: Blair at Ralston. 

4 p.m.: West Point at Omaha Roncalli, Fremont Bergan at Douglas County West, Hastings St. Cecilia at Wahoo Neumann, Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington, Syracuse at Fort Calhoun. 

4:15 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista South at Millard North, Louisville at Platteview. 

4:45 p.m.: Norfolk at Lincoln East, Elkhorn Mount Michael at Plattsmouth. 

5 p.m.: Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Creighton Prep. Freeman at Lincoln Christian, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer at Weeping Water. 

5:30 p.m.: Elkhorn at Waverly, South Sioux City at Columbus. 

6:45 p.m.: Millard West vs. Lincoln Pius X (at Omaha Creighton Prep)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: Gretna vs. Omaha Central (at Omaha Northwest). 

11:45 a.m.: Omaha South vs. Omaha North (at Omaha Northwest). 

1 p.m.: Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast, Millard West at Omaha Marian, Millard North vs. Grand Island (at Papillion-La Vista South). 

1:30 p.m.: Omaha Benson at Omaha Northwest. 

1:45 p.m.: Boys Town at Oakland-Craig. 

2 p.m.: Blair at Ralston, Plattsmouth at Omaha Mercy. 

2:15 p.m.: West Point at Omaha Roncalli. 

2:30 p.m.: Hastings St. Cecilia at Wahoo Neumann, Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington, Fremont Bergan at Douglas County West, Syracuse at Fort Calhoun, Louisville at Platteview. 

2:45 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Fremont, Lincoln High at Papillion-La Vista South, Millard West at Omaha Marian. 

3 p.m.: Norfolk at Lincoln East. 

3:15 p.m.: Millard South vs. Omaha Burke (at Omaha Northwest). 

3:45 p.m.: Elkhorn at Waverly

