NCAA VOLLEYBALL SECOND ROUND
7 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Missouri (at Devaney Center).
8 p.m.: Creighton vs. Minnesota (at Minneapolis)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Creighton (at CHI Health Center).
5 p.m.: Bellevue at Dakota State
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: UNO at Eastern Illinois.
2 p.m.: Jamestown at College of St. Mary.
3 p.m.: Bellevue at Dakota State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:07 p.m.: Minnesota Duluth at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Sioux Falls at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)
COLLEGE WRESTLING
11 a.m.: Nebraska at Cliff Keen Invitational (at Las Vegas)
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: Millard South vs. Gretna (at Omaha Central).
11:45 a.m.: Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Bryan (at Omaha Central).
12:45 p.m.: Grand Island vs. Lincoln High (at Millard North).
1 p.m.: Bellevue East vs. Papillion-La Vista (at Lincoln North Star), Fremont at Lincoln Northeast.
1:30 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Omaha Central.
2:45 p.m.: Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside (at Lincoln Northeast), Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast, Kearney at Lincoln North Star.
3 p.m.: at Lincoln East.
3:15 p.m.: Omaha South/Omaha Benson winner vs. Omaha North (at Omaha Central).
3:45 p.m.: Blair at Ralston.
4 p.m.: West Point at Omaha Roncalli, Fremont Bergan at Douglas County West, Hastings St. Cecilia at Wahoo Neumann, Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington, Syracuse at Fort Calhoun.
4:15 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista South at Millard North, Louisville at Platteview.
4:45 p.m.: Norfolk at Lincoln East, Elkhorn Mount Michael at Plattsmouth.
5 p.m.: Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Creighton Prep. Freeman at Lincoln Christian, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer at Weeping Water.
5:30 p.m.: Elkhorn at Waverly, South Sioux City at Columbus.
6:45 p.m.: Millard West vs. Lincoln Pius X (at Omaha Creighton Prep)
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: Gretna vs. Omaha Central (at Omaha Northwest).
11:45 a.m.: Omaha South vs. Omaha North (at Omaha Northwest).
1 p.m.: Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast, Millard West at Omaha Marian, Millard North vs. Grand Island (at Papillion-La Vista South).
1:30 p.m.: Omaha Benson at Omaha Northwest.
1:45 p.m.: Boys Town at Oakland-Craig.
2 p.m.: Blair at Ralston, Plattsmouth at Omaha Mercy.
2:15 p.m.: West Point at Omaha Roncalli.
2:30 p.m.: Hastings St. Cecilia at Wahoo Neumann, Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington, Fremont Bergan at Douglas County West, Syracuse at Fort Calhoun, Louisville at Platteview.
2:45 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Fremont, Lincoln High at Papillion-La Vista South, Millard West at Omaha Marian.
3 p.m.: Norfolk at Lincoln East.
3:15 p.m.: Millard South vs. Omaha Burke (at Omaha Northwest).
3:45 p.m.: Elkhorn at Waverly
