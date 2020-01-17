MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: UNO at Denver. 3:30 p.m.: Providence at Creighton (at CHI Health Center). 6 p.m.: Indiana at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.: UNO at Denver
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:07 p.m.: Denver at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Chicago
COLLEGE WRESTLING
8 p.m.: Nebraska at Iowa
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
11 a.m.: UNO at Nebraska (at Devaney Center)
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
2:45 p.m.: Omaha South at Omaha Benson. 3:30 p.m.: Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City. 4 p.m.: Fort Calhoun at Yutan. 4:30 p.m.: Bennington at Boys Town, Wahoo at Douglas County West. 4:45 p.m.: Fremont at Bellevue East. 5 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Lincoln East, Arlington at Syracuse, Conestoga at Auburn. 5:15 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Southeast, Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln Southwest. 5:30 p.m.: Howells-Dodge at Mead. 5:45 p.m.: Elkhorn at Omaha Gross. 7 p.m.: Millard South at Omaha Central, Millard North at Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Bryan at Lincoln High. 7:15 p.m.: Norfolk at Omaha North, Elkhorn South at Lincoln Northeast, Omaha Burke at Gretna. 7:45 p.m.: Kearney at Millard West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.