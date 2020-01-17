MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: UNO at Denver. 3:30 p.m.: Providence at Creighton (at CHI Health Center). 6 p.m.: Indiana at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.: UNO at Denver

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:07 p.m.: Denver at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Chicago

COLLEGE WRESTLING

8 p.m.: Nebraska at Iowa

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING

11 a.m.: UNO at Nebraska (at Devaney Center)

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

2:45 p.m.: Omaha South at Omaha Benson. 3:30 p.m.: Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City. 4 p.m.: Fort Calhoun at Yutan. 4:30 p.m.: Bennington at Boys Town, Wahoo at Douglas County West. 4:45 p.m.: Fremont at Bellevue East. 5 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Lincoln East, Arlington at Syracuse, Conestoga at Auburn. 5:15 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Southeast, Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln Southwest. 5:30 p.m.: Howells-Dodge at Mead. 5:45 p.m.: Elkhorn at Omaha Gross. 7 p.m.: Millard South at Omaha Central, Millard North at Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Bryan at Lincoln High. 7:15 p.m.: Norfolk at Omaha North, Elkhorn South at Lincoln Northeast, Omaha Burke at Gretna. 7:45 p.m.: Kearney at Millard West

