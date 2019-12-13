BOXING
8 p.m.: Bud Crawford vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas (at Madison Square Garden, New York City)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: Oral Roberts at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena), Wichita State at Creighton (at Sokol Arena), Bellevue at Cottey.
2 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Briar Cliff
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:07 p.m.: UNO at St. Cloud State
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Waterloo at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
2:45 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Benson.
3:45 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South, Fremont at Omaha Bryan, Lincoln Lutheran at Milford.
4 p.m.: Lincoln Southwest at Aurora, Blair at Norris.
4:15 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood at Louisville.
4:30 p.m.: Plattsmouth at Schuyler, Elkhorn Mount Michael at Beatrice, Omaha Concordia at Douglas County West, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Wahoo, Syracuse at Raymond Central, Auburn at Elmwood-Murdock.
5 p.m.: Lincoln East at Omaha Northwest, Sutton at Lincoln Christian.
5:15 p.m.: Omaha Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista, Elkhorn South at Lincoln North Star.
5:30 p.m.: Freeman at Conestoga.
5:45 p.m.: Norfolk at Millard West, Elkhorn at Boys Town.
7 p.m.: Millard South at Kearney, Omaha Central at Lincoln High, Omaha South at Grand Island, Bennington at Omaha Gross.
7:15 p.m.: Bellevue East at Bellevue West, Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Burke
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Benson.
2 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South, Fremont at Omaha Bryan.
2:30 p.m.: Blair at Norris, Ralston at Omaha Duchesne.
3 p.m.: Plattsmouth at Schuyler, Mead at Douglas County West.
3:15 p.m.: Lincoln East at Omaha Northwest.
3:30 p.m.: Omaha Marian at Papillion-La Vista, Elkhorn South at Lincoln North Star.
4 p.m.: Norfolk at Millard West.
4:30 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood at Louisville.
5:15 p.m.: Millard South at Kearney, Millard North at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Burke, Omaha Central at Lincoln High.
5:30 p.m.: Bellevue East at Bellevue West, Omaha South at Grand Island, Bennington at Omaha Gross
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.