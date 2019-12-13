BOXING

8 p.m.: Bud Crawford vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas (at Madison Square Garden, New York City)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: Oral Roberts at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena), Wichita State at Creighton (at Sokol Arena), Bellevue at Cottey. 

2 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Briar Cliff

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:07 p.m.: UNO at St. Cloud State

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Waterloo at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

2:45 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Benson. 

3:45 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South, Fremont at Omaha Bryan, Lincoln Lutheran at Milford. 

4 p.m.: Lincoln Southwest at Aurora, Blair at Norris. 

4:15 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood at Louisville. 

4:30 p.m.: Plattsmouth at Schuyler, Elkhorn Mount Michael at Beatrice, Omaha Concordia at Douglas County West, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Wahoo, Syracuse at Raymond Central, Auburn at Elmwood-Murdock. 

5 p.m.: Lincoln East at Omaha Northwest, Sutton at Lincoln Christian. 

5:15 p.m.: Omaha Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista, Elkhorn South at Lincoln North Star. 

5:30 p.m.: Freeman at Conestoga. 

5:45 p.m.: Norfolk at Millard West, Elkhorn at Boys Town. 

7 p.m.: Millard South at Kearney, Omaha Central at Lincoln High, Omaha South at Grand Island, Bennington at Omaha Gross. 

7:15 p.m.: Bellevue East at Bellevue West, Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Burke

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Benson. 

2 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South, Fremont at Omaha Bryan. 

2:30 p.m.: Blair at Norris, Ralston at Omaha Duchesne. 

3 p.m.: Plattsmouth at Schuyler, Mead at Douglas County West. 

3:15 p.m.: Lincoln East at Omaha Northwest.

 3:30 p.m.: Omaha Marian at Papillion-La Vista, Elkhorn South at Lincoln North Star. 

4 p.m.: Norfolk at Millard West. 

4:30 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood at Louisville. 

5:15 p.m.: Millard South at Kearney, Millard North at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Burke, Omaha Central at Lincoln High. 

5:30 p.m.: Bellevue East at Bellevue West, Omaha South at Grand Island, Bennington at Omaha Gross

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription