PREGAME: NEBRASKA AT COLORADO

Saturday's Area Events

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: Hutchinson at Iowa Western (at Titan Stadium)

2:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Colorado

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Ottawa (at Baldwin City, Kansas).

1 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. University of St. Mary (at Baldwin City, Kansas). 5 p.m.: Creighton vs. USC (at Cedar Falls, Iowa). 9 p.m.: Nebraska at San Diego

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

2 p.m.: Bellevue at Central Methodist. 2:30 p.m.: Presentation at Nebraska Christian (at Springfield Complex)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

11:30 a.m.: Bellevue at Central Methodist. Noon: Presentation at Nebraska Christian (at Springfield Complex). 2 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Mount Mercy

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m.: Heartland Crossroads tournament (at Fremont), Ashland-Greenwood, Douglas County West at Syracuse Invitational, Wahoo Neumann at Columbus Scotus tournament, Omaha Gross at Beatrice tournament, Weeping Water tournament. 10 a.m.: Wahoo tournament, Fort Calhoun quadrangular

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

9 a.m.: Papillion-La Vista South Titan Invitational, Millard North Invitational, Van Metre Invitational at Fontenelle Park, Auburn Invitational (Conestoga, Falls City, Omaha Mercy, Raymond Central, Southern, Syracuse, Wahoo Neumann), Ashland-Greenwood/Crete/Wahoo at Waverly quadrangular. 9:30 a.m.: Ralston at Hastings. 10 a.m.: Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli and South Sioux City at Beatrice triangular. 10:30 a.m.: DC West at Cass County Central. 11:30 a.m.: Ralston vs. Elkhorn at Hastings. 1 p.m.: Elkhorn at Hastings.

