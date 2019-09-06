Saturday's Area Events

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: Hutchinson at Iowa Western (at Titan Stadium)
2:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Colorado
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Ottawa (at Baldwin City, Kansas).
1 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. University of St. Mary (at Baldwin City, Kansas). 5 p.m.: Creighton vs. USC (at Cedar Falls, Iowa). 9 p.m.: Nebraska at San Diego
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
2 p.m.: Bellevue at Central Methodist. 2:30 p.m.: Presentation at Nebraska Christian (at Springfield Complex)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
11:30 a.m.: Bellevue at Central Methodist. Noon: Presentation at Nebraska Christian (at Springfield Complex). 2 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Mount Mercy
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m.: Heartland Crossroads tournament (at Fremont), Ashland-Greenwood, Douglas County West at Syracuse Invitational, Wahoo Neumann at Columbus Scotus tournament, Omaha Gross at Beatrice tournament, Weeping Water tournament. 10 a.m.: Wahoo tournament, Fort Calhoun quadrangular
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
9 a.m.: Papillion-La Vista South Titan Invitational, Millard North Invitational, Van Metre Invitational at Fontenelle Park, Auburn Invitational (Conestoga, Falls City, Omaha Mercy, Raymond Central, Southern, Syracuse, Wahoo Neumann), Ashland-Greenwood/Crete/Wahoo at Waverly quadrangular. 9:30 a.m.: Ralston at Hastings. 10 a.m.: Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli and South Sioux City at Beatrice triangular. 10:30 a.m.: DC West at Cass County Central. 11:30 a.m.: Ralston vs. Elkhorn at Hastings. 1 p.m.: Elkhorn at Hastings.
