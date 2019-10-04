You are the owner of this article.
PREGAME: NEBRASKA VS NORTHWESTERN

Saturday's Area Events

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: Ellsworth at Iowa Western (at Titan Stadium)

3 p.m.: Northwestern at Nebraska (at Memorial Stadium)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.: Waldorf at Bellevue. 3 p.m.: Hastings at College of St. Mary. 6 p.m.: Creighton at Seton Hall. 7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska (at Devaney Center)

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m. Western Illinois at UNO (at Caniglia Field), Dordt vs. Bellevue (at Bryan Stadium)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

11 a.m.: Dordt at College of St. Mary. 3 p.m.: Bellevue at Waldorf

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Sioux City

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

TBA: Omaha Skutt at Mother McAuley tournament (Chicago), Omaha Northwest at Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix). 8 a.m.: Raymond Central tournament. 9 a.m.: Lincoln Northeast Invitational, Omaha Mercy tournament, Ashland-Greenwood tournament, Columbus Lakeview tournament, Fort Calhoun tournament. 10 a.m.: Millard West and Omaha Duchesne at Papillion-La Vista South triangular, Omaha Brownell Talbot and Omaha Christian at Whiting (Iowa) triangular. 11 a.m.: Lincoln High and Omaha Benson at Omaha Burke triangular. 12:30 p.m.: Wynot at Omaha Concordia

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

9 a.m.: Eastern Midlands Conference tournament at Dill, Yutan/Mead Invitational, Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference tournament at North Platte. 10 a.m.: River Cities Conference tournament at Crown and Wager, Heartland Athletic Conference tournament at Grand Island, Wahoo Neumann tournament (Falls City, DC Aquinas, Arlington), Papillion-La Vista at Millard West, Papillion-La Vista South-Omaha Westside at Hillside

