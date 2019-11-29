MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Morningside (at Fremont)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: UNO at Mississippi Valley State. 3 p.m.: Bellevue at Hastings. 5:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Sacred Heart (at Las Vegas). 6 p.m.: York at College of St. Mary
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: Ohio State at Nebraska (at Devaney Center)
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Des Moines at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)
