PREGAME: NEBRASKA VS. SOUTH ALABAMA

Saturday's Area Events

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: South Alabama at Nebraska (at Memorial Stadium) 2:30 p.m.: Iowa Western at Iowa Central

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.: Southwestern Assemblies of God at Bellevue. 2 p.m.: Albany at UNO (at Baxter Arena). 3 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Baker (at Bellevue). 4:30 p.m.: Creighton vs. Baylor (at Devaney Center). 5 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Aquinas (at Bellevue), Carroll at Bellevue. 7 p.m.: UCLA at Nebraska (at Devaney Center)

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7:30 p.m.: Bellevue at Sterling

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

1 p.m.: College of St. Mary at William Woods. 3:30 p.m.: Bellevue at Northwestern

PCL

2:05 p.m.: Round Rock at Omaha (at Werner Park)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m.: Omaha North Invitational. 9 a.m.: Bellevue West Invitational, Grand Island, Gretna at Lincoln Pius X triangular, Plattsmouth Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

9 a.m.: Omaha Marian Invitational at Dill, Lincoln Public Schools Classic at Bair, Blair Invitational (Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood, Fort Calhoun, Fremont, Omaha Mercy, Omaha Westside), Syracuse Invitational (Auburn, Freeman, Cass County Central, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Southern, Yutan/Mead). 9:30 a.m.: Seward Invitational (Aurora, Bennington, Centennial, Central City, Fairbury, Grand Island CC, Platteview). 10 a.m.: West Point GACC tournament, York quadrangular (DC West/Concordia, Ralston, Hastings St. Cecilia).

