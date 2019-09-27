Saturday's Area Events

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: Iowa Western at Dodge City
6:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Nebraska (at Memorial Stadium)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.: Valley City State at Bellevue
4:30 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Concordia
7 p.m.: Nebraska at Northwestern
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m.: Villanova at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m.: DePaul at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium), College of St. Mary at Dakota Wesleyan
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
8:30 a.m.: Lincoln Pius X tournament
9 a.m.: Weston Invitational (at Papillion-La Vista), Arlington Invitational, Louisville Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
9 a.m.: Omaha Benson Invitational at Gallagher, Lincoln Southeast Invitational at Bair, Capitol Conference tournament at Arlington, Crete Invitational (with Wahoo Neumann, Fairbury, Hastings, Nebraska City, Grand Island Northwest, Scottsbluff, Seward), Omaha Mercy and South Sioux City at Ralston triangular at Wager, Millard South Invitational at Westchester (with Bellevue East, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Central)
