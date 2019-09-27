You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

PREGAME: NEBRASKA VS OHIO STATE

Saturday's Area Events

  • Updated
  • 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: Iowa Western at Dodge City

6:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Nebraska (at Memorial Stadium)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.: Valley City State at Bellevue

4:30 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Concordia

7 p.m.: Nebraska at Northwestern

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m.: Villanova at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

1 p.m.: DePaul at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium), College of St. Mary at Dakota Wesleyan

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8:30 a.m.: Lincoln Pius X tournament

9 a.m.: Weston Invitational (at Papillion-La Vista), Arlington Invitational, Louisville Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

9 a.m.: Omaha Benson Invitational at Gallagher, Lincoln Southeast Invitational at Bair, Capitol Conference tournament at Arlington, Crete Invitational (with Wahoo Neumann, Fairbury, Hastings, Nebraska City, Grand Island Northwest, Scottsbluff, Seward), Omaha Mercy and South Sioux City at Ralston triangular at Wager, Millard South Invitational at Westchester (with Bellevue East, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Central)

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

World Herald Contests