COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska (at Memorial Stadium)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Wayland Baptist (at Forest City, Iowa)
5 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Creighton (at CHI Health Center)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: Bellevue vs. John Brown (at Point Lookout, Missouri).
2 p.m.: Northwestern at College of St. Mary.
6 p.m.: Creighton at Drake
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Noon: Creighton at Xavier. 7 p.m.: Iowa at Nebraska (at Devaney Center)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:05 p.m.: UNO at Western Michigan
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Waterloo
