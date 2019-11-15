COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska (at Memorial Stadium)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Wayland Baptist (at Forest City, Iowa)

5 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Creighton (at CHI Health Center)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Bellevue vs. John Brown (at Point Lookout, Missouri). 

2 p.m.: Northwestern at College of St. Mary. 

6 p.m.: Creighton at Drake

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Noon: Creighton at Xavier. 7 p.m.: Iowa at Nebraska (at Devaney Center)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:05 p.m.: UNO at Western Michigan

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Waterloo

