MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton (at CHI Health Center)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon: UNO vs. South Dakota (Summit League tournament at Sioux Falls, South Dakota). 8:30 p.m.: Creighton vs. St. John’s (Big East tournament at Chicago)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:07 p.m.: North Dakota at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

COLLEGE WRESTLING

10 a.m.: Nebraska at Big Ten championships (at Piscataway, New Jersey)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.: Columbia at Nebraska (DH at Haymarket Park). 1 p.m.: Portland at Creighton (at TD Ameritrade Park). 4:30 p.m.: UNO at Creighton (at TD Ameritrade Park). TBA: Bellevue vs. TBA (at Lake Wales, Florida)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.: Creighton vs. Florida State (at Longwood, Florida), College of St. Mary vs. Bethany (at Wichita, Kansas). 11 a.m.: UNO vs. Utah Valley (at Greeley, Colorado). 1:30 p.m.: Bellevue vs. St. Xavier (at Clermont, Florida). 12:30 p.m.: Creighton vs. Cleveland State (at Longwood, Florida). 2 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. York (at Wichita, Kansas). 3 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Lehigh (at Tempe, Arizona). 4 p.m.: Bellevue vs. St. Ambrose (at Clermont, Florida). 5 p.m.: UNO vs. Northern Iowa (at Greeley, Colorado). 5:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Arizona State

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: Missouri at Nebraska (Devaney Center)

USHL

6:05 p.m.: Omaha at Des Moines

