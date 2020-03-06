MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton (at CHI Health Center)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon: UNO vs. South Dakota (Summit League tournament at Sioux Falls, South Dakota). 8:30 p.m.: Creighton vs. St. John’s (Big East tournament at Chicago)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:07 p.m.: North Dakota at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
COLLEGE WRESTLING
10 a.m.: Nebraska at Big Ten championships (at Piscataway, New Jersey)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.: Columbia at Nebraska (DH at Haymarket Park). 1 p.m.: Portland at Creighton (at TD Ameritrade Park). 4:30 p.m.: UNO at Creighton (at TD Ameritrade Park). TBA: Bellevue vs. TBA (at Lake Wales, Florida)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.: Creighton vs. Florida State (at Longwood, Florida), College of St. Mary vs. Bethany (at Wichita, Kansas). 11 a.m.: UNO vs. Utah Valley (at Greeley, Colorado). 1:30 p.m.: Bellevue vs. St. Xavier (at Clermont, Florida). 12:30 p.m.: Creighton vs. Cleveland State (at Longwood, Florida). 2 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. York (at Wichita, Kansas). 3 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Lehigh (at Tempe, Arizona). 4 p.m.: Bellevue vs. St. Ambrose (at Clermont, Florida). 5 p.m.: UNO vs. Northern Iowa (at Greeley, Colorado). 5:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Arizona State
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.: Missouri at Nebraska (Devaney Center)
USHL
6:05 p.m.: Omaha at Des Moines
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.