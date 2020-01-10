MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: Creighton at Xavier. 

3:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Northwestern, UNO at South Dakota. 

5 p.m.: Bellevue at Valley City State

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: Providence at Creighton (at Sokol Arena). 

1 p.m.: UNO at South Dakota. 2 p.m.: Dordt at College of St. Mary. 

3 p.m.: Bellevue at Valley City State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:07 p.m.: UNO at North Dakota

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Fargo at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: Omaha Skutt vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (at Tyson Center, Sioux City). 

2:45 p.m.: Omaha Benson at Omaha Creighton Prep. 

3:45 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South, Conestoga at Plattsmouth. 

4 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood at Fort Calhoun, Oakland-Craig at Elmwood-Murdock. 

4:30 p.m.: Wahoo at Crete. 

4:45 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Pius X. 

5 p.m.: Lincoln Christian at Hastings St. Cecilia, Louisville at Syracuse, Weeping Water at Johnson-Brock, Lewiston at Omaha Christian. 

5:15 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln North Star, Grand Island at Lincoln Southwest, Elkhorn at Aurora. 

5:30 p.m.: Millard South vs. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (at Mid-America Center). 

7 p.m.: Elkhorn Mount Michael at Schuyler. 

7:15 p.m.: Gretna at Omaha South, Omaha Bryan at Omaha North. 

7:30 p.m.: Arlington at Fremont Bergan. 

7:45 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast at Kearney, Lincoln East at Fremont. 

8:30 p.m.: Bellevue West vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (at Mid-America Center)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

9:30 a.m.: Omaha Skutt vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (at Tyson Events Center, Sioux City). 

11:30 a.m.: Plattsmouth vs. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (at the Mid-America Center). 

1 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista South. 

2 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South, Oakland-Craig at Elmwood-Murdock. 

2:30 p.m.: Wahoo Neumann at Columbus Scotus, Ashland-Greenwood at Fort Calhoun. 

3 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Pius X, Wahoo at Crete. 

3:30 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln North Star, Grand Island at Lincoln Southwest, Elkhorn at Aurora, Louisville at Syracuse. 

3:45 p.m.: Weeping Water at Johnson-Brock. 

4:30 p.m.: Falls City at Conestoga. 

5:30 p.m.: Omaha Bryan at Omaha North, Gretna at Omaha South. 

6 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast at Kearney, Lincoln East at Fremont, Arlington at Fremont Bergan. 

7 p.m.: Bellevue West vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (at the Mid-America Center). 

7:15 p.m.: Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Central

