MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: Creighton at Xavier.
3:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Northwestern, UNO at South Dakota.
5 p.m.: Bellevue at Valley City State
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Providence at Creighton (at Sokol Arena).
1 p.m.: UNO at South Dakota. 2 p.m.: Dordt at College of St. Mary.
3 p.m.: Bellevue at Valley City State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:07 p.m.: UNO at North Dakota
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Fargo at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Omaha Skutt vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (at Tyson Center, Sioux City).
2:45 p.m.: Omaha Benson at Omaha Creighton Prep.
3:45 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South, Conestoga at Plattsmouth.
4 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood at Fort Calhoun, Oakland-Craig at Elmwood-Murdock.
4:30 p.m.: Wahoo at Crete.
4:45 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Pius X.
5 p.m.: Lincoln Christian at Hastings St. Cecilia, Louisville at Syracuse, Weeping Water at Johnson-Brock, Lewiston at Omaha Christian.
5:15 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln North Star, Grand Island at Lincoln Southwest, Elkhorn at Aurora.
5:30 p.m.: Millard South vs. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (at Mid-America Center).
7 p.m.: Elkhorn Mount Michael at Schuyler.
7:15 p.m.: Gretna at Omaha South, Omaha Bryan at Omaha North.
7:30 p.m.: Arlington at Fremont Bergan.
7:45 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast at Kearney, Lincoln East at Fremont.
8:30 p.m.: Bellevue West vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (at Mid-America Center)
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
9:30 a.m.: Omaha Skutt vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (at Tyson Events Center, Sioux City).
11:30 a.m.: Plattsmouth vs. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (at the Mid-America Center).
1 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista South.
2 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South, Oakland-Craig at Elmwood-Murdock.
2:30 p.m.: Wahoo Neumann at Columbus Scotus, Ashland-Greenwood at Fort Calhoun.
3 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Pius X, Wahoo at Crete.
3:30 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln North Star, Grand Island at Lincoln Southwest, Elkhorn at Aurora, Louisville at Syracuse.
3:45 p.m.: Weeping Water at Johnson-Brock.
4:30 p.m.: Falls City at Conestoga.
5:30 p.m.: Omaha Bryan at Omaha North, Gretna at Omaha South.
6 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast at Kearney, Lincoln East at Fremont, Arlington at Fremont Bergan.
7 p.m.: Bellevue West vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (at the Mid-America Center).
7:15 p.m.: Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Central
