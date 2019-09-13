You are the owner of this article.
PREGAME: NEBRASKA VS NORTHERN ILLINOIS

Saturday's Area Events

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Nebraska (at Memorial Stadium)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.: Washington vs. UNO (at Sokol Arena). Noon: Drake at Creighton (at Sokol Arena). 1 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Nebraska (at Devaney Center). 3 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Hastings. 5 p.m.: Drake vs. UNO (at Sokol Arena), High Point vs. Denver (at Devaney Center). 7:30 p.m.: Washington at Creighton (at Sokol Arena)

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7:30 p.m.: Northwestern vs. Bellevue (at Bryan Stadium)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

2 p.m.: Sterling at College of St. Mary. 4:30 p.m.: Tabor vs. Bellevue (at Bryan Stadium)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m.: Millard North Invitational, Omaha Bryan/Gradoville Invitational, Kearney tournament, Norris Invitational, Fremont Invitational, Malcolm tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

9 a.m.: Omaha Mercy Invitational at Dill (Wahoo Neumann, North Bend Central, Platteview, David City, Plattsmouth, Wayne, South Sioux City), DC West/Concordia, O’Neill at West Point-Beemer triangular, Ashland-Greenwood Invitational (David City Aquinas, Omaha Gross, Ralston), Columbus Quadrangular (Elkhorn, Beatrice, Norfolk). 10 a.m.: Hastings Pool Play Tournament (Pool A: Crete, Hastings St. Cecilia, Hastings Adams Central, Blue Hill; Pool B: Hastings, Bennington, Grand Island CC, Holdrege).

