Saturday's Area Events

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Nebraska (at Memorial Stadium)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.: Washington vs. UNO (at Sokol Arena). Noon: Drake at Creighton (at Sokol Arena). 1 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Nebraska (at Devaney Center). 3 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Hastings. 5 p.m.: Drake vs. UNO (at Sokol Arena), High Point vs. Denver (at Devaney Center). 7:30 p.m.: Washington at Creighton (at Sokol Arena)
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7:30 p.m.: Northwestern vs. Bellevue (at Bryan Stadium)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
2 p.m.: Sterling at College of St. Mary. 4:30 p.m.: Tabor vs. Bellevue (at Bryan Stadium)
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m.: Millard North Invitational, Omaha Bryan/Gradoville Invitational, Kearney tournament, Norris Invitational, Fremont Invitational, Malcolm tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
9 a.m.: Omaha Mercy Invitational at Dill (Wahoo Neumann, North Bend Central, Platteview, David City, Plattsmouth, Wayne, South Sioux City), DC West/Concordia, O’Neill at West Point-Beemer triangular, Ashland-Greenwood Invitational (David City Aquinas, Omaha Gross, Ralston), Columbus Quadrangular (Elkhorn, Beatrice, Norfolk). 10 a.m.: Hastings Pool Play Tournament (Pool A: Crete, Hastings St. Cecilia, Hastings Adams Central, Blue Hill; Pool B: Hastings, Bennington, Grand Island CC, Holdrege).
