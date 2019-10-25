COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: Iowa Western at Fort Scott. 

2:30 p.m.: Indiana at Nebraska (at Memorial Stadium)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m.: UNO at North Dakota. 

1 p.m.: Presentation at Bellevue. 

5 p.m.: Creighton at Providence, College of Saint Mary at Dordt. 

7 p.m.: Nebraska at Purdue

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

2 p.m.: Creighton at Providence. 

8 p.m.: UNO at Denver

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

1 p.m.: College of Saint Mary at Briar Cliff

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: Bellevue vs. McPherson (at Bartlesville, Oklahoma)

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Tri City at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

TBA: River Cities Conference tournament (at Omaha Gross)

