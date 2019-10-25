COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: Iowa Western at Fort Scott.
2:30 p.m.: Indiana at Nebraska (at Memorial Stadium)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m.: UNO at North Dakota.
1 p.m.: Presentation at Bellevue.
5 p.m.: Creighton at Providence, College of Saint Mary at Dordt.
7 p.m.: Nebraska at Purdue
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
2 p.m.: Creighton at Providence.
8 p.m.: UNO at Denver
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m.: College of Saint Mary at Briar Cliff
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: Bellevue vs. McPherson (at Bartlesville, Oklahoma)
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Tri City at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
TBA: River Cities Conference tournament (at Omaha Gross)
