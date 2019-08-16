Saturday's Area Events

PCL
7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Nashville
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Madonna (at West Palm Beach, Florida) 11 a.m.: College of St. Mary vs. St. Louis College of Pharmacy (at West Palm Beach, Florida) 3:30 p.m.: Creighton Blue-White scrimmage (at Sokol Arena)
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m.: Creighton at Bradley (exhibition)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Noon: South Dakota at Creighton (exhibition at Morrison Stadium) 1 p.m.: Bellevue at William Penn
