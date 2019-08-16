Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Saturday's Area Events

  • Updated
  • 0

PCL

7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Nashville

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Madonna (at West Palm Beach, Florida) 11 a.m.: College of St. Mary vs. St. Louis College of Pharmacy (at West Palm Beach, Florida) 3:30 p.m.: Creighton Blue-White scrimmage (at Sokol Arena)

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m.: Creighton at Bradley (exhibition)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Noon: South Dakota at Creighton (exhibition at Morrison Stadium) 1 p.m.: Bellevue at William Penn

