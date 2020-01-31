MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: Creighton at Villanova

5 p.m.: Bellevue at Viterbo

6 p.m.: Penn State at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Jamestown

3 p.m.: Bellevue at Viterbo

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:07 p.m.: Western Michigan at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

11:30 a.m.: Adidas Classic (at Devaney Center)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7:45 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Cleary (at Rosemont, Illinois)

10 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Olivet Nazarene (at Rosemont, Illinois)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING

All day: UNO at Illinois-Chicago Invitational

10 a.m.: Nebraska at Rutgers

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Sioux City

