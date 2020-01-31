MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Creighton at Villanova
5 p.m.: Bellevue at Viterbo
6 p.m.: Penn State at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Jamestown
3 p.m.: Bellevue at Viterbo
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:07 p.m.: Western Michigan at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
11:30 a.m.: Adidas Classic (at Devaney Center)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7:45 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Cleary (at Rosemont, Illinois)
10 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Olivet Nazarene (at Rosemont, Illinois)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
All day: UNO at Illinois-Chicago Invitational
10 a.m.: Nebraska at Rutgers
USHL
7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Sioux City
