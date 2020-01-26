MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lehigh at American TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

North Carolina at North Carolina State TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Norfolk State TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa TV: BTN 7:30 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma State TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Minnesota at Indiana TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Team USA at Connecticut TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky TV: SEC 6 p.m.

NBA

Houston at Utah TV: NBATV 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota TV: FSN 7 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Dallas TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

TENNIS

Australian Open TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

