MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lehigh at American TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
North Carolina at North Carolina State TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Norfolk State TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa TV: BTN 7:30 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma State TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minnesota at Indiana TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Team USA at Connecticut TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky TV: SEC 6 p.m.
NBA
Houston at Utah TV: NBATV 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota TV: FSN 7 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
NHL
Tampa Bay at Dallas TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
TENNIS
Australian Open TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
