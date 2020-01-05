COLLEGE FOOTBALL
LendingTree: La.-Lafayette vs. Miami (Ohio) TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Colgate at Army TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma State TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Southern at Prairie View A&M TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois at Indiana TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Maryland TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Texas A&M TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Texas at Iowa State TV: FS1 8 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Arizona State at Ohio State TV: FS1 6 p.m.
NBA
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia TV: NBA, FSN 6 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento TV: NBA 9 p.m.
NHL
Edmonton at Toronto TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
