Monday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees TV: MLB Noon

Boston at Cleveland TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay-San Diego or Pittsburgh-L.A. Angels TV: MLB 9 p.m.

PCL

Las Vegas at Omaha Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

World Long Drive Tour TV: Golf 5 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

World Series quarterfinal TV: ESPN2 Noon

World Series quarterfinal TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

