Monday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees TV: MLB Noon
Boston at Cleveland TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay-San Diego or Pittsburgh-L.A. Angels TV: MLB 9 p.m.
PCL
Las Vegas at Omaha Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
World Long Drive Tour TV: Golf 5 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
World Series quarterfinal TV: ESPN2 Noon
World Series quarterfinal TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.