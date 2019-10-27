NFL
Miami at Pittsburgh TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7 p.m.
NBA
Golden State at New Orleans TV: NBA 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston TV: FSN 7 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Arizona at Buffalo TV: NHL 6 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
East Lake Cup TV: Golf 2 p.m.
TENNIS
Shenzhen Open TV: Tennis 5 p.m.
Shenzhen Open TV: Tennis 3 a.m.
Shenzhen Open TV: Tennis 5 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.