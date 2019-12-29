COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAMES

First Responder: Kentucky vs. Western Michigan TV: ESPN 11:30 a.m.

Music City: Mississippi State vs. Louisville TV: ESPN 3 p.m.

Redbox: California vs. Illinois TV: Fox 3 p.m.

Orange: Florida vs. Virginia TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Orlando TV: NBA 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland TV: NBA 9 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Pittsburgh TV: NHL 6 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Canisius at Pittsburgh TV: FSN 11 a.m.

Xavier at Villanova TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Yale at North Carolina TV: ACC 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Elon TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

South Illinois at Indiana State TV: FSN 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at DePaul TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pittsburgh at North Carolina TV: FSN Plus 1 p.m.

