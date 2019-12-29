COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAMES
First Responder: Kentucky vs. Western Michigan TV: ESPN 11:30 a.m.
Music City: Mississippi State vs. Louisville TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
Redbox: California vs. Illinois TV: Fox 3 p.m.
Orange: Florida vs. Virginia TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
NBA
Atlanta at Orlando TV: NBA 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland TV: NBA 9 p.m.
NHL
Ottawa at Pittsburgh TV: NHL 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Canisius at Pittsburgh TV: FSN 11 a.m.
Xavier at Villanova TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Yale at North Carolina TV: ACC 6 p.m.
William & Mary at Elon TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
South Illinois at Indiana State TV: FSN 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at DePaul TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Pittsburgh at North Carolina TV: FSN Plus 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.