Monday's TV/Radio Schedule

WORLD CUP SOCCER
Brazil vs. Mexico TV: Fox Radio: 99.5, 1020 9 a.m.
Belgium vs. Japan TV: Fox Radio: 99.5, 1020 1 p.m.
MLB
Detroit at Toronto TV: MLB Noon
Boston at Washington TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1290, 97.3 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh-L.A. Dodgers or St. Louis-Arizona (JIP) TV: MLB 9 p.m.
PCL
Nashville at Omaha (doubleheader) Radio: KZOT 1180 5:05 p.m.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Atlanta vs. Memphis TV: NBA 6 p.m.
Miami vs. Golden State TV: NBA 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento TV: NBA 10 p.m.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
USA Games TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
TENNIS
Wimbledon TV: ESPN 6 a.m.
