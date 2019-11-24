NFL
Baltimore at L.A. Rams TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7 p.m.
NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINALS
8-1: Burwell vs. Osceola/High Plains TV: NET 10:15 a.m.
8-2: Humphrey St. Francis vs. Pleasanton TV: NET 2:45 p.m.
B: Omaha Skutt vs. Scottsbluff TV: NET Radio: 102.7 7:15 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Western Michigan vs. Yale TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Seattle vs. Bucknell TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Georgia vs. Dayton TV: ESPN2 1:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Kansas State TV: FS1 5 p.m.
Kent State at Ohio State TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.
Richmond vs. Wisconsin TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Butler vs. Missouri TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Georgia Tech TV: ACC 6 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Washington State Radio: 590 6:30 p.m.
Southern at UNO Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Indiana TV: BTN 7:30 p.m.
Bradley vs. Northwestern TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
Kansas at Chaminade TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Stanford TV: ESPN2 8:30 p.m.
Auburn vs. New Mexico TV: ESPNews 8:30 p.m.
UCLA vs. BYU TV: ESPN2 10:30 p.m.
NBA
Minnesota at Atlanta TV: FSN 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee TV: NBA 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State TV: NBA, FSN Plus 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Newcastle United at Aston Villa TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
