MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sacred Heart at Robert Morris TV: CBSSN 4 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
North Carolina State at Virginia TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Texas at West Virginia TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Baylor TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Michigan State at Rutgers TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Mississippi State at South Carolina TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Alabama at Tennessee TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland TV: BTN 7 p.m.
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: Bahamas Classic TV: Golf 1 p.m.
NBA
Toronto at Atlanta TV: NBA 1:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis TV: TNT 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston TV: FSN 4 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Boston TV: TNT 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
Golden State at Portland TV: TNT 9 p.m.
NHL
Detroit at Colorado TV: NHL 2 p.m.
TENNIS
Australian Open TV: Tennis 6 p.m.
Australian Open TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Rancho Christian (Calif.) vs. Dematha (Md.) TV: ESPNU 10 a.m.
Paul VI (Va.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) TV: ESPNU Noon
Oak Hill (Va.) vs. Gorman (Nev.) TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.
McEachern (Ga.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.