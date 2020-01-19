MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sacred Heart at Robert Morris TV: CBSSN 4 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

North Carolina State at Virginia TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Michigan State at Rutgers TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Mississippi State at South Carolina TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland TV: BTN 7 p.m.

GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: Bahamas Classic TV: Golf 1 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Atlanta TV: NBA 1:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis TV: TNT 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston TV: FSN 4 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston TV: TNT 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

Golden State at Portland TV: TNT 9 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Colorado TV: NHL 2 p.m.

TENNIS

Australian Open TV: Tennis 6 p.m.

Australian Open TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Rancho Christian (Calif.) vs. Dematha (Md.) TV: ESPNU 10 a.m.

Paul VI (Va.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) TV: ESPNU Noon

Oak Hill (Va.) vs. Gorman (Nev.) TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.

McEachern (Ga.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

