Monday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

NFL

Detroit at Green Bay TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7 p.m.

MLB PLAYOFFS

NLCS: St. Louis at Washington TV: TBS 6:38 p.m.

NHL

Edmonton at Chicago TV: NHL 7 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Charlotte at Memphis TV: NBA 7 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Euro 2020 qualifier: Portugal vs. Ukraine TV: ESPNews 1:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Georgetown at Maryland TV: FS1 6 p.m.

GOLF

Senior LPGA Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont TV: FS2 Noon

