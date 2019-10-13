Monday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL
Detroit at Green Bay TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7 p.m.
MLB PLAYOFFS
NLCS: St. Louis at Washington TV: TBS 6:38 p.m.
NHL
Edmonton at Chicago TV: NHL 7 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
Charlotte at Memphis TV: NBA 7 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Euro 2020 qualifier: Portugal vs. Ukraine TV: ESPNews 1:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Georgetown at Maryland TV: FS1 6 p.m.
GOLF
Senior LPGA Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 Noon
