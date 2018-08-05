Monday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kan. City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 1490 7:15 p.m.
Houston at S.F. or Detroit at L.A. Angels TV: MLB 9 p.m.
PCL
Salt Lake at Omaha Radio: KZOT 1180 7:05 p.m.
WOMEN’S UNDER-20 WORLD CUP SOCCER
Nigeria vs. Germany TV: FS2 6:20 a.m.
Paraguay vs. Spain TV: FS2 9:20 a.m.
U.S. vs. Japan TV: FS2 12:20 p.m.
WNBA
Seattle at New York TV: NBA 10 a.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Southeast Regional semifinal TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Southwest Regional semifinal TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour of Utah TV: FS2 2:30 p.m.
