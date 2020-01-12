COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

LSU vs. Clemson TV: ESPN, ACC, SEC Radio: 590 7 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Boston at Loyola (Maryland) TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

GOLF

Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Exuma Classic TV: Golf 1 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Philadelphia TV: NHL 6 p.m.

TENNIS

Pro tourney early rounds TV: Tennis 5 a.m.

Pro tourney early rounds; Australian qualifying TV: Tennis 5 p.m.

Pro tourney early rounds; Australian qualifying TV: Tennis 2 a.m.

Pro tourney early rounds; Australian qualifying TV: Tennis 5 a.m.

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription