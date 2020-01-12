COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
LSU vs. Clemson TV: ESPN, ACC, SEC Radio: 590 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Boston at Loyola (Maryland) TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
GOLF
Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Exuma Classic TV: Golf 1 p.m.
NHL
Boston at Philadelphia TV: NHL 6 p.m.
TENNIS
Pro tourney early rounds TV: Tennis 5 a.m.
Pro tourney early rounds; Australian qualifying TV: Tennis 5 p.m.
Pro tourney early rounds; Australian qualifying TV: Tennis 2 a.m.
Pro tourney early rounds; Australian qualifying TV: Tennis 5 a.m.
