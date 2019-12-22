NFL

Green Bay at Minnesota TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7:15 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Gasparilla Bowl: Central Florida vs. Marshall TV: ESPN 1:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Portland vs. Boise State TV: ESPNU 3:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Georgia Tech TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Diamond Head Classic semifinal TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Indiana TV: NBA 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland TV: NBA 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State TV: FSN 9:30 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

