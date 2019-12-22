NFL
Green Bay at Minnesota TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7:15 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gasparilla Bowl: Central Florida vs. Marshall TV: ESPN 1:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Portland vs. Boise State TV: ESPNU 3:30 p.m.
Houston vs. Georgia Tech TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Diamond Head Classic semifinal TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.
NBA
Toronto at Indiana TV: NBA 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland TV: NBA 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State TV: FSN 9:30 p.m.
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
