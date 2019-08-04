Monday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Miami at N.Y. Mets TV: MLB 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs TV: ESPN Radio: 1490, 104.1 7:05 p.m.
JIP: St. Louis-Dodgers or Philadelphia at Arizona TV: MLB 10 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 14 TV: ESPNU 10 a.m.
Day 14 TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.
Day 14 TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Rogers Cup TV: Tennis 10 a.m.
Rogers Cup TV: Tennis 10 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Southeast Regional semifinal TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Southwest Regional semifinal TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
