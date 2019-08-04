Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Monday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

MLB

Miami at N.Y. Mets TV: MLB 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs TV: ESPN Radio: 1490, 104.1 7:05 p.m.

JIP: St. Louis-Dodgers or Philadelphia at Arizona TV: MLB 10 p.m.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Day 14 TV: ESPNU 10 a.m.

Day 14 TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.

Day 14 TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Rogers Cup TV: Tennis 10 a.m.

Rogers Cup TV: Tennis 10 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Southeast Regional semifinal TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Southwest Regional semifinal TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

