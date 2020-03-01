MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
North Carolina State at Duke TV: ESPN Radio: 1180 6 p.m.
Texas Tech at Baylor TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
Alabama State at Texas Southern TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wichita State at Central Florida TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
South Florida at Connecticut TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Gretna at Omaha Central Radio: 1420, 94.5 7 p.m.
MLB SPRING TRAINING
Minnesota vs. St. Louis TV: MLB Noon
L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
NBA
Milwaukee at Miami TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Lyon Open TV: Tennis 5 a.m.
Lyon, Monterrey Opens TV: Tennis 10 a.m.
Monterrey Open TV: Tennis 2 p.m.
Monterrey Open TV: Tennis 7 p.m.
Lyon Open TV: Tennis 1 a.m.
CYCLING
World Championships TV: NBCSN Noon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.