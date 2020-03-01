MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Carolina State at Duke TV: ESPN Radio: 1180 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

Alabama State at Texas Southern TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wichita State at Central Florida TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

South Florida at Connecticut TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Gretna at Omaha Central Radio: 1420, 94.5 7 p.m.

MLB SPRING TRAINING

Minnesota vs. St. Louis TV: MLB Noon

L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Miami TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Lyon Open TV: Tennis 5 a.m.

Lyon, Monterrey Opens TV: Tennis 10 a.m.

Monterrey Open TV: Tennis 2 p.m.

Monterrey Open TV: Tennis 7 p.m.

Lyon Open TV: Tennis 1 a.m.

CYCLING

World Championships TV: NBCSN Noon

