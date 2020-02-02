MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lafayette at Bucknell TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Florida State TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Norfolk State at North Carolina Central TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Texas at Kansas TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas State TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Indiana at Purdue TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Connecticut at Oregon TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi State TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Maryland TV: BTN 7 p.m.
NBA
Philadelphia at Miami TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento TV: FSN 9 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Philadelphia at Detroit TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Panama vs. Haiti TV: FS2 4:50 p.m.
SPEEDSKATING
Four Continents Championships TV: NBCSN 10 p.m.
