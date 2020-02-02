MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lafayette at Bucknell TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Florida State TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Norfolk State at North Carolina Central TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Texas at Kansas TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas State TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Indiana at Purdue TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Oregon TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi State TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Maryland TV: BTN 7 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Miami TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento TV: FSN 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at Detroit TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Panama vs. Haiti TV: FS2 4:50 p.m.

SPEEDSKATING

Four Continents Championships TV: NBCSN 10 p.m.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Get Started