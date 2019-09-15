Monday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7:15 p.m.
MLB
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs Radio: 1490, 106.5 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland TV: FSN Radio: 1180, 97.3 9:07 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: West Ham at Aston Villa TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
UNO at Creighton Radio: 99.5, 1020 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.