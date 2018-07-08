Monday's TV/Radio Schedule

CYCLING
Tour de France TV: NBCSN 8 a.m.
MLB
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets TV: MLB 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Radio: 1180, 97.3 7 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco or L.A. Dodgers at San Diego TV: MLB 9 p.m.
7/9/2018--Chicago Cubs at Giants Radio: 104.1, 1490 9:15 p.m.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
New Orleans vs. Detroit TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.
Toronto vs. Oklahoma City TV: NBA 2:30 p.m.
Indiana vs. Cleveland TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.
Washington vs. Philadelphia TV: NBA 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte vs. Boston TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Golden State vs. Dallas TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Denver TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Orlando vs. Phoenix TV: NBA 8:30 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. Minnesota TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Houston TV: NBA 10:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Wimbledon TV: ESPN 6 a.m.
Wimbledon Championships, Round of 16 TV: ESPN2 6 a.m.
