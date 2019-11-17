NFL
Kansas City vs. Chargers TV: ESPN Radio: 1620, 1290 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Utah Valley at Kentucky TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Michigan State TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.
Monmouth at Pittsburgh TV: ACC 6 p.m.
William & Mary at Oklahoma TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.
Hawaii at Illinois TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
Colgate at Auburn TV: SEC 7 p.m.
Stetson at Ohio State TV: BTN 7:30 p.m.
UC Irvine at Colorado TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
Southern Utah at UCLA TV: Pac12 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
North Dakota State at Creighton Radio: 1180 6 p.m.
NBA
Portland at Houston TV: NBA 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah TV: FSN 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers TV: FSN Plus 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Euro 2020 qualifying: Ireland vs. Denmark TV: ESPNews 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.