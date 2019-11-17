NFL

Kansas City vs. Chargers TV: ESPN Radio: 1620, 1290 7 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Utah Valley at Kentucky TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Michigan State TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.

Monmouth at Pittsburgh TV: ACC 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Oklahoma TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.

Hawaii at Illinois TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

Colgate at Auburn TV: SEC 7 p.m.

Stetson at Ohio State TV: BTN 7:30 p.m.

UC Irvine at Colorado TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

Southern Utah at UCLA TV: Pac12 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Dakota State at Creighton Radio: 1180 6 p.m.

NBA

Portland at Houston TV: NBA 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah TV: FSN 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers TV: FSN Plus 9:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Euro 2020 qualifying: Ireland vs. Denmark TV: ESPNews 1:30 p.m.

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription