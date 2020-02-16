MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Xavier at St. John’s TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Holy Cross TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Notre Dame TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Iowa State at Kansas TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
Jackson State at Prairie View A&M TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minnesota at Michigan State TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina TV: SEC 6 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
Oregon State at UCLA TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
NHL
Washington at Vegas TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Manchester United at Chelsea TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
