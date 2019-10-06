Monday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL
Cleveland at San Francisco TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7 p.m.
MLB PLAYOFFS
AL: Houston at Tampa Bay TV: MLB 12:05 p.m.
NL: Atlanta at St. Louis TV: TBS 2:07 p.m.
NL: Los Angeles at Washington TV: TBS 5:40 p.m.
AL: New York at Minnesota TV: FS1 7:40 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Manitoba at UNO Radio: 1180 7:07 p.m.
NHL
St. Louis at Toronto TV: NHL 6 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
New Orleans at Atlanta TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.
Houston vs. Toronto TV: NBA 5 a.m.
