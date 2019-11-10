NFL

Seattle at San Francisco TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7:15 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

DePaul at Iowa TV: FS1 Radio: 94.5, 1420 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at UNO Radio: 1180 7:30 p.m.

Portland State at Indiana TV: BTN 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Peru State at UNO Radio: 1180 5 p.m.

Tennessee at Notre Dame TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Boston TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Washington TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

SOCCER

FIFA U-17 World Cup quarters: Spain vs. France TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup quarters: Italy vs. Brazil TV: FS2 4:50 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Nitto Finals TV: Tennis 6 a.m.

ATP: Nitto Finals TV: Tennis 8 a.m.

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription