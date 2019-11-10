NFL
Seattle at San Francisco TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7:15 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DePaul at Iowa TV: FS1 Radio: 94.5, 1420 7 p.m.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at UNO Radio: 1180 7:30 p.m.
Portland State at Indiana TV: BTN 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Peru State at UNO Radio: 1180 5 p.m.
Tennessee at Notre Dame TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
NBA
Dallas at Boston TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Arizona at Washington TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
SOCCER
FIFA U-17 World Cup quarters: Spain vs. France TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup quarters: Italy vs. Brazil TV: FS2 4:50 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Nitto Finals TV: Tennis 6 a.m.
ATP: Nitto Finals TV: Tennis 8 a.m.
