NFL
Indianapolis at New Orleans TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7:15 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southern Mississippi at Texas Tech TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Connecticut at DePaul TV: FS1 7 p.m.
NBA
Chicago at Oklahoma City TV: FSN 7 p.m.
Dallas at Milwaukee TV: NBA 7 p.m.
NHL
Washington at Columbus TV: NHL 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Brighton at Crystal Palace TV: NBCSN 1:40 p.m.
