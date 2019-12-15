NFL

Indianapolis at New Orleans TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7:15 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southern Mississippi at Texas Tech TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Connecticut at DePaul TV: FS1 7 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Oklahoma City TV: FSN 7 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee TV: NBA 7 p.m.

NHL

Washington at Columbus TV: NHL 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Brighton at Crystal Palace TV: NBCSN 1:40 p.m.

