Monday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL PRESEASON

San Francisco at Denver TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

MLB

Kansas City at Baltimore TV: FSN Radio: 1620 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee-St. Louis or Washington-Pitt. (6 p.m.) TV: MLB 6:30 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES

Semifinal TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Semifinal TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

Consolation, Bowling Green, Ky. vs. Australia TV: ESPN 10 a.m.

Elimination, Elizabeth, N.J. vs. Wailuku, Hawaii TV: ESPN Noon

Elimination game, Mexico vs. Venezuela TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

Elimination game, Canada vs. Curacao TV: ESPN 5 p.m.

Elim., Coon Rapids, Minn. vs. River Ridge, La. TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Manchester United at Wolves TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.

