Monday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL PRESEASON
San Francisco at Denver TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
MLB
Kansas City at Baltimore TV: FSN Radio: 1620 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee-St. Louis or Washington-Pitt. (6 p.m.) TV: MLB 6:30 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES
Semifinal TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Semifinal TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
Consolation, Bowling Green, Ky. vs. Australia TV: ESPN 10 a.m.
Elimination, Elizabeth, N.J. vs. Wailuku, Hawaii TV: ESPN Noon
Elimination game, Mexico vs. Venezuela TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
Elimination game, Canada vs. Curacao TV: ESPN 5 p.m.
Elim., Coon Rapids, Minn. vs. River Ridge, La. TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Manchester United at Wolves TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
