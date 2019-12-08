NFL

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Minnesota at Iowa TV: BTN Radio: 94.5, 1420 7 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at New Orleans TV: NBA 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix TV: FSN 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah TV: FSN Plus 8 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Washington TV: NHL 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Arsenal at West Ham TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.

