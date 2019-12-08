NFL
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minnesota at Iowa TV: BTN Radio: 94.5, 1420 7 p.m.
NBA
Detroit at New Orleans TV: NBA 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix TV: FSN 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah TV: FSN Plus 8 p.m.
NHL
Columbus at Washington TV: NHL 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Arsenal at West Ham TV: NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
