NFL

Minnesota at Seattle TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Miami at Illinois TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Clemson at Minnesota TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

South Dakota at Washington TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Philadelphia TV: NBA 6 p.m.

Chicago at Sacramento TV: NBA 9 p.m.

NHL

St. Louis at Chicago TV: NHL 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Mainz TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.

