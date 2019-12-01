NFL
Minnesota at Seattle TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Miami at Illinois TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Clemson at Minnesota TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
South Dakota at Washington TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.
NBA
Utah at Philadelphia TV: NBA 6 p.m.
Chicago at Sacramento TV: NBA 9 p.m.
NHL
St. Louis at Chicago TV: NHL 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Mainz TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.
