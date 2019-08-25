Monday's Area Events

PCL
7:05 p.m.: Nashville at Omaha (at Werner Park)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.: DC West/Concordia-Bellevue West at Lied. 4 p.m.: Fort Calhoun-Cass County Central-Wahoo triangular at Weeping Water. 5 p.m.: DC West/Concordia-Omaha Bryan at Lied, Millard South-Lincoln Pius X at Bair, Millard West-Lincoln Southwest at Bair, Kearney-Lincoln Northeast at Bair (DH). 5:30 p.m.: Omaha Northwest-Papillion-La Vista at La Vista City Park. 6:30 p.m.: Omaha Bryan-Bellevue West at Lied, Bellevue at Millard South, Omaha Westside at Bennington, Wahoo Neumann at Ashland-Greenwood.
