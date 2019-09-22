Monday's Area Events

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: Omaha Bryan, Omaha Westside and Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli triangular at Dill 4:30 p.m.: Ralston at Millard North 5 p.m.: Lincoln Northeast-Lincoln Southeast at Bair (DH), Lincoln High-Lincoln Pius X at Bair, Millard West-Lincoln Southwest at Bair, Fremont at Columbus (DH) 6 p.m.: Nebraska City at Conestoga 6:30 p.m.: Lincoln North Star at Millard South, Norris at Waverly, Bennington-Bellevue East at Lied, Wahoo Neumann at Syracuse, Ashland-Greenwood at Cass County Central
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m.: Bennington at Elkhorn
