Monday's Area Events

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.: Fort Calhoun, Douglas County West at Wahoo triangular 7 p.m.: Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista South

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.: Fort Calhoun and Yutan/Mead at Malcolm triangular 5 p.m.: Fremont-Lincoln North Star at Bair (DH), Norfolk-Lincoln Pius X at Bair (DH)

6:30 p.m.: Elkhorn South at Omaha Skutt, Blair at Wahoo Neumann, Elkhorn-Ralston at Wager, Omaha Marian at Bennington, Omaha Gross-Omaha Mercy at Dill, Bellevue East-Omaha Westside at Hillside, Seward at Omaha Burke

