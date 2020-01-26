BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Columbus Scotus at Boys Town, Omaha Concordia at Fremont Bergan
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Omaha Concordia at Columbus Scotus, Fort Calhoun at Syracuse, Dougas County West at Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview, Raymond Central at Wahoo
7 p.m.: Wahoo Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran
7:30 p.m.: Omaha Mercy at Ralston
