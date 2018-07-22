Monday's Area Events

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Nebraska Coaches Association girls-boys all-star doubleheader (at Lincoln North Star)
HORSEMEN'S PARK SIMULCAST
11:55 a.m. Parx; noon Saratoga; 12:10 p.m. Finger Lakes; 12:15 p.m. Delaware; 12:40 p.m. Thistle; 2 p.m. Arapahoe; 3:15 p.m. Louisiana; 4:25 p.m. Presque; 5 p.m. Northfield (harness); 6 p.m. Mountaineer; 6:30 p.m. Mohawk (harness)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.